‘No Nepalis in Bahrain have coronavirus’

Kathmandu, March 2

A day after the Bahrain government deported 30 Nepalis as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Nepal in Bahrain has said that no Nepali in the country has reported of contracting the virus.

Issuing a press statement today, the Embassy of Nepal in Bahrain said that though dozens have been reported to have fallen ill due to the coronavirus in Bahrain, Nepalis working in the country have not been infected with the virus so far. There are more than 35,000 Nepalis working in Bahrain.

On Sunday, the immigration authorities at Bahrain International Airport had deported 38 Nepalis as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The embassy also stated that various precautionary measures are being taken in coordination with the Bahrain government to contain the coronavirus in the country and assured that Nepalis and other people in the country are not affected with the virus.

Along with Bahrain, Nepali migrant workers have also been deported from Qatar and Singapore immigration departments.

“We have been disseminating useful and important information regarding coronavirus through e-mails, social networks and events for the benefit of our fellow Nepalis,” reads the embassy’s press statement.

Meanwhile, the government is holding discussions on halting the outflow of migrant workers to different coronavirus-affected nations. The Supreme Court has also directed the government to halt flights to and from coronavirus-affected countries.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, the government has already issued a travel advisory discouraging citizens not to travel abroad, especially to countries where coronavirus has been reported.

The coronavirus has been reported in 60 countries so far, killing more than 3,000 people.

“As the virus is spreading rapidly across the world, it is necessary that we halt the outflow of migrant workers temporarily,” said Eshor Raj Poudel, director general of the Department of Immigration, adding that a decision to this effect is likely to be taken in the near future.

