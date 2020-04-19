NOC scraps licence of 50 LPG bottlers

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has scrapped the licence of 50 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottlers that had been hanging on to their licences but not conducting any trade in the commodity. A notice regarding this decision of NOC will be published in the media on Sunday.

However, these LPG bottlers do not include the 58 bottlers currently in operation in the country. “NOC had issued licence to these LPG bottlers at different phases of time. However, the decision was made to scrap their licences as they were not into business of LPG trading. These firms have not even submitted their business plan and were only hanging on to their licences,” said Sushil Bhattarai, deputy managing director of NOC.

Firms whose licence has been scrapped include Sudurpaschim LP Gas, Purbeli Gas Udhyog, Barsa Gas Udhyog, Kamala Gas Udhyog, Bikalpa Gas Udhyog and Dakshinkali Gas Udhyog, among others.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook