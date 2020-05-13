Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Bankers’ Association President Bhuvan Dahal said the Nepal Rastra Bank’s directive asking banks to reduce interest rate by two percentage points was ‘unfortunate’.

At the meeting of the Finance Committee of the Parliament on Tuesday, Dahal said no central bank in the world would issue such a fiat to banks and financial institutions during a crisis.

In a bid to facilitate businesses that have been hit by COVID-19, the central bank had earlier directed BFIs to bring down interest rates by two percentage points.

“The central bank directing BFIs to reduce interest rates is not good and such a practice is not seen anywhere in the world,” said Dahal, urging NRB to review its decision.

“Though we should provide relief to the needy, such blanket approach will benefit even those that are earning more than banks,” said Dahal. According to him, no central bank in the world has so far directed BFIs to reduce interest rates.

Dahal said banks were not profit-centric and focused on sustainability of both banks and businesses. He added that BFIs were not in a position to bring down interest rates by five percentage points as sought by industrialists.

