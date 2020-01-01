NTB celebrates 21st anniversary

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) celebrated its 21st anniversary on Tuesday in the presence of Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, tourism entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Tourism Minister Bhattarai requested all the stakeholders to come together to achieve the government’s target of increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product.

As the government is preparing to change policies and acts to create tourism-friendly environment, the sector will be one of the highest revenue and employment generating industry in the coming days, he added.

It has to be noted though that the tourism board currently lacks the top leadership, as its former chief executive Deepak Raj Joshi recently completed his four-year tenure at NTB and that too just ahead of the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign.

