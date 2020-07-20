Over 1,000 Nepalis brought home

KATHMANDU, JULY 19
A total of 1,082 passengers returned home today. Under the second phase of the repatriation process six flights were conducted today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 passengers and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought 266 passengers along with two dead bodies from the United Arab Emirates. NAC also evacuated 152 passengers and two dead bodies while Himalaya Airlines brought home 155 passengers from Doha in Qatar today.
Meanwhile, Malindo Air conducted two flights from Malaysia repatriating 176 and 178 passengers, respectively. As per TIA, five more flights will be conducted on Monday. TIA has said that over 30,000 Nepalis stranded in different countries, particularly migrant workers, have been repatriated so far via chartered flights arranged by Nepali embassies located in the respective countries.
Most of the passengers are returning home by paying for their tickets, however, many of the Nepalis in Kuwait have been sent back by the Kuwaiti government on its own expenses.
Amid this, three domestic flights were also conducted today. Summit Air conducted a cargo flight to Dolpa from Kathmandu while Simrik Heli departed to Samagaun carrying three passengers. Similarly, Sita Air flew to Nepalgunj carrying 18 passengers.
