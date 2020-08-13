Over Rs 2.22bn budget frozen in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: More than Rs 2.22 billion of the total budget allocated by the federal government and Gandaki Province government to Lamjung district for the fiscal year 2076/77 BS has remained unused.

The district received a budget of Rs 8.91 billion from the central and the provincial governments, according to officer at Lamjung District Treasury Controller Office, Bhagawan Prasad Upreti. “Of the total budget, Rs 2.22 billion has been frozen as the amount remained unused,” Upreti said.

Of the budget of Rs 6.07 billion allocated by the central government to the district, Rs 982.5 million remained unused. Likewise, from the budget of Rs 2.83 billion allocated by the provincial government, Rs 1.24 billion also remained unused.

Previously, only 75.2 per cent of the total budget was spent in the fiscal year 2075/76 BS allocated to Lamjung district.

