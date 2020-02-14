Oxemberg in Nepal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Oxemberg, from the trusted house of Siyaram’s has launched its flagship store at Civil Mall in the capital city, followed by three more stores at Kumaripati, Labim Mall and Biratnagar.

The store located at Civil Mall has unique and well-arranged display which depicts the brand’s style and fashion quotient, as per a press statement. The store stages an impressive range of formal wear, casual wear, party wear, accessories and denims, and makes it a one-stop shop for the urban men.

To cater to target audience and better reach in Nepal, Oxemberg has joined hands with Himalayan Vibes group.

The store was inaugurated by Paras Khadka, former captain of Nepal cricket team.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

