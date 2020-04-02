OYO provides free stay amid lockdown

KATHMANDU: OYO Hotels and Homes has announced that it will be providing free stays for tourists who are stranded and unable to return home amidst the current lockdown in Nepal.

“From April 1, select OYO hotels across the country will offer free accommodations to tourists and Nepalis who are stranded due to the lockdown.

The initiative has been established especially and only for Nepal as OYO aims to support the country’s government,” reads a media release issued on Wednesday.

The release further states that to ensure complete safety for the hotel owners and staff, the tourists will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and marked safe before checking in.

A version of this article appears in print on April 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

