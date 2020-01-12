Panchakanya’s new products launched

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: In line with its slogan ‘Always First, Always Ahead’, Panchakanya Group has announced the launch of two new CPVC series: Panchakanya Flame Pro (CPVC fire sprinkler systems) and also its new range of patented transparent fittings for hot and cold water applications and fire sprinklers.

Panchakanya Flame Pro pipes and fittings was introduced by the company as a superior alternative to traditional MS pipes, which are commonly used for fire protection in buildings.

The company’s Flame Pro series is made up of a special thermoplastic known as Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC).

Due to CPVC’s natural fire resistant chemical composition, these pipes and fittings are able to sustain higher burning temperatures which make them the ideal choice in the installation of fire sprinkler systems, as per a media release.

Moreover the new line of transparent fittings for hot/cold water and fire systems are made of patented transparent compound that is a special blend of CPVC developed by SEKISUI, Japan. Due to their transparency, the fittings give better visibility in plumbing workmanship and help to identify problematic fittings. Panchakanya is the first ever company in Asia to introduce CPVC Transparent Fitting in the market, the release adds. — HNS

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

