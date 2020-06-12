Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Shangrila Motors Pvt Ltd, the authorised distributor of Peugeot vehicles in Nepal, is offering Partner Tepee EV at pre-budget price of Rs 5.5 million.

This is despite the fact that with the change in the tax structure on electric vehicles, the price of EVs will surely go up, as per a media release.

Peugeot Partner Tepee EV has a powerful electric motor producing max power of 67HP and max torque of 200Nm. It goes from 30 to 60 kmph in just 4.2 seconds, with maximum speed of 110 kmph.

Likewise, it is equipped with a 22kWh Li- Ion battery that can give a range of 170km in a single charge. The Partner Tepee EV is a comfortable and well equipped five-seater MPV offering huge practicality and low running costs.

Safety includes ABS, brake assist and a passenger and driver’s airbags with side and curtain airbags fitted as standard.

Other features include cruise control, manual air-conditioning, touchscreen infotainment system with DAB digital radio and a rearview camera, parking sensors, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers. The offer is valid till stocks last.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

