PATA Nepal Chapter holds 43rd AGM

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 19

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter has successfully concluded its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) here under the theme ‘Design thinking – Creating lifetime experiences in Nepal’.`

The AGM unanimously appointed the new executive committee under the chairmanship of Bibhuti Chand Thakur, chairman of Himalayan Holidays Treks and Tours, as per a media release. He succeeds Sunil Sakya who was elected as the chairman on December 13, 2017, and remains in the executive committee as the immediate past chairman.

The AGM also elected Deepak Raj Joshi (CEO of NTB) as first vice chairman; Tanka Nidhi Dahal (commercial director of Nepal Airlines) as second vice chairman; Shiva Prasad Dhakal (chairman of Royal Mountain Travel-Nepal) as general secretary; and Khem Raj Lakai (CEO of Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education) as the treasurer.

The executive committee comprises of four ex-officio members, including Dandu Raj Ghimire, director general of Department of Tourism; Rajan Pokharel, deputy director of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal; Krishna Gopal Joshi, corporate director of Nepal Airlines; and Shradha Shrestha, brand manager of NTB.

Other executive members include Narendra Deo Bhatta, managing director of Heritage Tours and Travels; Reetal Rana, managing director of Mid Valley International College; Abdullah Tuncer Kececi, general manager of Turkish Airlines; Tashi Gurung, managing director of Himalaya Kailash Travels and Tours; Manjani Shrestha, marketing chief of Summit Air; Tika Ram Sapkota, managing director of Nepal Vacation; and Ram Kumar Barakoti, managing director of Hiking Adventure Treks.

During the AGM, PATA Nepal Chapter also elected six proxy members to its executive committee, including Lakpa Phuti Sherpa, founder of Luxury DMC Travels; Sunil Kumar Bhusal, CEO of Premier Hotel School; Lila Dhar Bhandari, CEO of Going Nepal; Sanjay Bhakta Mathema, president of SDU Travels; Prithbi Shrestha, managing director of Nepal Kaze Travels; and Kul Prasad Subedi, managing director of Himalayan Smile Treks and Adventures.

