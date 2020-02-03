Price of petrol, diesel down, LPG up

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 1 per litre each effective from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been raised by Rs 25 per cylinder. With this adjustment, price of petrol will cost Rs 110 per litre while price of diesel and kerosene will cost Rs 99 per litre each.

Similarly, LPG will cost Rs 1,375 per cylinder with the new adjustment in price.

Birendra Goit, spokesperson for NOC informed that fuel price has been revised in line with price of petroleum products determined by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for February.

