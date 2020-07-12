Price of precious metals rises in domestic market

KATHMANDU, JULY 11
Price of precious metals surged in the domestic market during the trading week between July 5 and 10.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), on Sunday gold was priced at Rs 90,500 a tola and declined by Rs 300 a tola on Monday to Rs 90,200 per tola.
However, on Tuesday gold price surged by Rs 700 a tola to Rs 90,900 per tola and again surged by Rs 600 a tola on Wednesday to reach Rs 91,500 per tola. On Thursday, gold price hit all-time high of Rs 92,400 a tola rising by a whopping Rs 900 a tola.
Meanwhile, on Friday gold price declined by Rs 200 per tola to close the trading week at Rs 92,200 a tola.
Gold price increased by Rs 1,700 per tola during the review period compared to the closing rate of Rs 90,500 a tola in the previous week.
Meanwhile, silver price also soared during the review week. Silver was traded at Rs 940 per tola on Sunday and its price remained constant on Monday. On Tuesday, silver price increased by Rs 10 a tola to Rs 950 per tola and again went up by five rupees a tola on Wednesday to reach Rs 955 per tola.
On Thursday, silver price surged to Rs 980 a tola, going up by Rs 25 per tola and it remained constant on Friday.
Silver price increased by Rs 40 a tola during the trading week compared to the closing rate of Rs 940 per tola in the previous review period.
According to Reuters, gold held above the key $1,800 level, en route to a fifth straight weekly gain as a jump in US COVID-19 infections underpinned demand for safe-haven assets.
Physical gold sold at a premium in India this week for the first time this year, driven by the plunging imports and a near halt in smuggling that offset the impact of high unemployment and a rise in domestic prices across Asia that could deter buyers, Reuters reported.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: As monsoon has become active of late, weather for the next three days will likely remain cloudy with chances of rainfall across the country, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. The division further states that monsoon is near the low-pressure line in Tarai belt, which could c Read More...
KATHMANDU: International Institute of Education (IIE), a Vocational Education and Training (VET) college established this year, was officially inaugurated by Bruce Baird, AM, in Sydney, Australia on Monday. The IIE is owned and run by Nepali entrepreneur Sagar Lohani. The inauguration cere Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management National Council, which is led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, held a meeting with stakeholders today and decided to rehabilitate rescued disaster victims in schools and other public buildings. The meeting was held at PM's official reside Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 70 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,719. Of the newly infected, 13 persons are from Province 1; five from Province 2; 14 from Bagmati Province; 16 from Gandaki Prov Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday. A 60-year-old male, resident of Sankhamul in Kathmandu-10, breathed his last during the course of treatment on Friday. The person was admitted to Patan Hospital Read More...
BEIJING: Jiangxi province in southern China issued its highest flood warning on Saturday, predicting a big overflow from a lake on the Yangtze River as torrential rain continues to batter much of the country, state media said. The Jiangxi government raised its flood-control response level to I Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases have doubled in two weeks to a quarter-million, and India on Saturday saw its biggest daily spike as its total passed 800,000. Inequality concerns are growing as health workers seek better protection while some among the rich are hoarding equi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 279,599 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...