Private sector banks on VN 2020 to unleash country’s tourism potentials

Kathmandu, January 1

As the Visit Nepal 2020 tourism campaign officially began from today amid much fanfare, the private sector has said that they will do their best to make the campaign successful.

Citing that Visit Nepal 2020 is an important national event that will help unleash Nepal’s tourism potentials, the private sector has said that they will coordinate with the government and other national and international agencies to make the tourism campaign a ‘remarkable’ one.

“We all know about tourism potentials in Nepal. But they are yet to be fully tapped and the VN 2020 can be a milestone event to unleash such untapped potentials,” said Vinayak Shah, spokesperson for Hotel Association Nepal.

As per him, all tourism stakeholders should contribute to make the campaign a success. Among different packages on offer for foreign tourists, Shah informed that hotels across the country will provide up to 30 per cent discount on food and services throughout the year. “Hoteliers are committed to provide international standard service to tourists,” he added.

Tourism entrepreneur Yogendra Shakya said that the private sector and the government should diversify tourism products in Nepal to attract more tourists. “Just a high number of hotels and quality service is not enough to attract tourists. We should be able to engage tourists in Nepal by offering them multiple packages,” said Shakya, who was also the coordinator of the Visit Nepal 2011 campaign.

Likewise, Shakya also said that the entire country should feel the sense of ownership of the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign to ensure its success.

Similarly, Khum Bahadur Subedi, president of Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN), said that the entire tourism sector is excited with the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign and will join hands with the government to make it successful.

Lauding the government for successfully promoting VN 2020, Subedi opined that this tourism buzz has to be maintained throughout the year.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

