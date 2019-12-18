Project Serve Safe Food launched

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nestlé India has launched Project Serve Safe Food in Nepal in partnership with the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control Nepal, the Nepal Tourism Board and National Association of Street Vendors of India.

Approximately 500 street food vendors will be trained under this project on food safety and hygiene in Nepal, as per a press release. The project was first piloted in 2016 in India, where over a period of four years, 20,000 street food vendors were trained across 17 locations.

Project Serve Safe Food focuses on educating and training street food vendors on health, hygiene, safe food handling, waste disposal, and entrepreneurship.

These trainings will equip the street food vendors to undertake measures such as usage of disposable gloves and personal hygiene that prevent the spread of food borne diseases.

