Qatar Airways resumes three weekly flights from Nepal

KATHMANDU: Following the government’s decision to ease restrictions on international flights, Qatar Airways has announced that it has resumed three weekly flights from Kathmandu to various other destinations from September 5, 2020.

Issuing a statement today, the airlines said two state-of-the art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and Airbus A320 aircraft will resume flights to connect Nepal with other countries, in line with government’s guidelines.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, following categories of passengers are allowed to travel to Kathmandu – Nepali citizens, United Nations/specialised organisations, development partners and diplomatic staffs working in Nepal.

All passengers must have a negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours of scheduled flight time and must have completed an online entry form, reads the statement.

