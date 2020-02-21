Rain ruins bricks worth millions in Sudurpaschim Province

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Brick producers in Sudurpaschim Province suffer loss worth millions due to rainfall.

Continuous rain since Friday in the province has damaged millions of raw bricks readied to be baked in the brick kilns of the province.

Around 400 million bricks are produced annually by nearly 90 brick industries in the province. However, the industries have failed to produce optimally this year due to the rain.

According to Birbal Bishwakarma, chairperson of Sudurpaschim Brick Entrepreneurs Association, the on and off downpour since December 14, 2019 has completely damaged the raw bricks creating a scarcity of bricks in the province.

