RBB Empowerment Academy in Gandaki

KATHMANDU: Taking a pioneering initiative to provide professional grooming to the next generation of aspiring bankers, Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has launched the ‘RBB Empowerment Academy, Gandaki Province-4’ after a successful journey in Province 1, 2 and 3 that entails delivering an extensive and immersive crash course about the banking profession.

RBB has collaborated with Jobs Dynamics, its official job placement partner, to create the course structure and the overall process for this Empowerment Academy right from the selection procedure to the final recruitment, as per a media release.

The RBB Empowerment Academy will be conducting a three-day training session headed by some of the most prominent names in Nepal’s banking sector. The second version of this training session will be held in Gandaki Province 4 and is targeted towards students with minimum of Bachelors degree and Masters degree who want to pursue a career in banking sector.

It is intended to give the participants a detailed know-how about the internal working of a bank, the latest innovations in this sector and also a grooming session on how to prepare for the job interview. This is a first-of-its-kind training session ever to be conducted by a commercial bank in Nepal, the release adds. The RBB Empowerment Academy is slated to be held in the fourth week of March in Pokhara. The application process started from March 13 and will last till March 23.

The details of RBB Empowerment Academy selection criteria can be found in Rastriya Banijya Bank’s official Facebook page as well as its website.

The application forms can be filled online for free.

