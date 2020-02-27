RBB-KIOCH pact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: As part of its corporate social responsibility, Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has provided financial support of Rs five million to Kathmandu Institute of Child Health (KIOCH) for construction of its hospital building.

In this regard, an agreement was inked by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kiran Kumar Shrestha and KIOCH Founder President Dr Bhagwan Koirala, at a programme held on Wednesday, as per a press statement.

In the programme, Nirmal Hari Adhikari, the bank’s chairperson, handed over the cheque of Rs five million to Dr Koirala.

A version of this article appears in print on February 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

