RBBML’s anniversary

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: RBB Merchant Banking Ltd (RBBML), a subsidiary of Rastriya Banijya Bank, has observed its fifth anniversary amid a function held on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Badri Prasad Pyakurel, chief executive officer of RBB Merchant, highlighted the current status of the company and its future plans, as per a press statement.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer of Rastriya Banijya Bank Kiran Kumar Shrestha said that RBB Merchant should effectively cope with various challenges witnessed in commodity market and establish itself as a successful firm.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook