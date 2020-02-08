RBB’s 14th AGM held

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The 14th annual general meeting of Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has approved 12 per cent cash dividend to the shareholders of the bank and endorsed the financial report of fiscal year 2019-20.

The bank’s Chairperson Nirmal Hari Adhikari said RBB, in which the government has a majority stake, has been prioritising implementing the policies and programmes of the government, as per a media release. The AGM was attended by representatives of various ministries, including finance; culture, tourism and civil aviation; energy, among others and general shareholders.

The bank is currently providing its services through 239 branches, 205 automated teller machines and 93 branchless banking units spread across 77 districts of the country.

A version of this article appears in print on February 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

