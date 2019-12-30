RBB’s banking course

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has launched the ‘RBB Empowerment Academy, Province 1’ targeting youths. RBB has launched the ‘RBB Empowerment Academy, Province 1’ after a successful journey in Province 3 that entails delivering an extensive and immersive crash course about the banking profession.

RBB has collaborated with Jobs Dynamics, its official job placement partner, to create the course structure and the overall process for the academy right from the selection procedure to the final recruitment. The academy will be conducting a threeday training session headed by some of the most prominent names in Nepal’s banking sector. The training session is targeted towards students with minimum of bachelor’s degree and master’s degree. The RBB Empowerment Academy is slated to be held in second week of January in Biratnagar.

The application process started from December 27 and will last till January 5. The details of selection criteria can be viewed on RBB’s official Facebook page as well as its website. The application forms can be filled online for free at www.rbb.com.np.

