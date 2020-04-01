Repatriation flights for tourists continue

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: More than 300 Americans were evacuated on Tuesday while more international flights will be conducted over the next three to four days to evacuate tourists who have been stranded in Nepal, as per Nepal Tourism Board.

As the government has extended the nationwide lockdown in the country, a large number of tourists are going back to their home countries. Prior to this, Germany and France had conducted three flights to evacuate their nationals.

Likewise, the Australian government has arranged an aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation to evacuate its citizens on April 1. On the same day, Air China is also scheduled to fly to Nepal to evacuate Chinese tourists, while Korean Air is scheduled to arrive in the country on April 3 to evacuate Korean tourists.

Although the government has halted all domestic and international flights till April 15, such rescue and emergency flights are being allowed to operate.

A version of this article appears in print on April 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook