Rs 100 million premium collected from COVID-19 insurance as cases rise

Kathmandu, May 24
As the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has been increasing a large number of people are buying insurance related to the contagion.
The Beema Samiti had directed all non-life insurance firms to issue coronavirus insurance scheme on April 16. Since then premiums worth around Rs 100 million have been collected so far. According to the Beema Samiti, a total of 14,340 insurance policies have been sold of which a total of 185,682 people have been issued COVID-19 insurance as of Saturday.
Currently, 20 non-life insurance companies across the country are issuing COVID-19 insurance policies.
Among all the insurance companies, Shikhar Insurance has issued the most number of COVID-19 related policies. Till date, it has issued 35,241 such policies and collected premium of Rs 19 million. Meanwhile, National Insurance has sold 2,035 COVID-19 insurance policies and collected Rs 1.1 million in premiums, which is the lowest among all firms.
“The number of positive cases is increasing each day and people are becoming more aware about the virus. Hence, people are more attracted towards the COVID-19 insurance,” said Chanky Chhetry, secretary of
Nepal Insurers’ Association.
Moreover, since people can buy the insurance policy via online platform number of people buying such policies is rising, he said. In the first week over 10,000 people had bought the policy. However, nobody has claimed any insurance till date.
“We had estimated that there could be around 10,000 claims, however, till date we have not received any,” he said. “This policy is more about serving the people so our target is to issue the policy to as many people who want to buy it for their convenience,” Chhetry added.
The scheme has been introduced specially for low-income people affected by COVID-19. One can pay Rs 1,000 as insurance fee to get insurance cover worth up to Rs 100,000 per person. However, for a family the premium charge is only Rs 600 per person. Similarly, there is another insurance scheme worth Rs 50,000 per person. To register for this scheme, a person for individual insurance plan is charged Rs 500 as insurance fee and for a family to register it will take only Rs 300 per person.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday. The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Milit Read More...
JERUSALEM: The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt. Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District Read More...
LOS ANGELES: A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the g Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: A COVID-19 positive person fled the Temporary Coronavirus Special Unit of the Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district on Saturday night. The 45-year-old person housed in a single room of the isolation ward fled the hospital by breaking the room's window, informed Kuld Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is operating its fourth chartered flight to Japan to send back Japanese nationals stranded in Nepal and other Nepali passengers, tonight. The flight chartered by the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu is scheduled to take off at 9:00 pm. The NA’s wide b Read More...
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican Museums will reopen on June 1, the Vatican said on Saturday, ending a closure caused by the coronavirus lockdown that has drained the Holy See's coffers. A statement said the Museums, which house some of the world's greatest Renaissance masterpieces as well as ancient Ro Read More...
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Three large Indian states have sought to delay the planned opening of their airports on Monday as new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by a record, complicating the federal government’s plan to resume flights after a two-month lockdown. India registered 6,767 new cases of Read More...