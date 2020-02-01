Ruslan forays into international markets

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Ruslan Vodka, a popular Nepali alcoholic beverage, has made its foray in the markets of Australia, Hong Kong, Belgium, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

Sashin Joshi, executive director of Jawalakhel Group of Industries, is confident that the most preferred vodka brand among Nepali patrons will also appeal to the palates of international consumers, as per a media release.

The first Nepali vodka brand has a history of four decades and is manufactured using the latest technology considering the taste and satisfaction of Nepali consumers, the release states adding that the company is gearing up to export Ruslan Vodka to other countries as well, including China and Thailand.

