Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital has assigned Goodwill Finance and Muktinath Bikas Bank as the distribution centres for ‘NIBL Sahabhagita Fund’, the first ever open ended mutual fund scheme in the country.

The scheme has been designed under the NIBL Mutual Fund, as per a press release. The move is aimed at facilitating the buyers and sellers of the scheme.

The agreement to this effect was signed by Deputy CEO of NIBL Ace Capital Mekh Bahadur Thapa, CEO of Goodwill Finance Saroj Kaji Tuladhar, and Assistant Deputy CEO of Muktinath Bikas Bank Til Prasad Gurung.

The primary objective of the ‘NIBL Sahabhagita Fund’ is to explore and establish open ended mutual fund in Nepali capital market and provide investors’ with alternative investment instrument across the country with ease of investment and liquidity.

This scheme also encourages the conversion of savings into investments regularly for long period of time.

A version of this article appears in print on January 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

