Samsung launches exchange facility

KATHMANDU: IMS, the national distributor for Samsung Mobiles in Nepal, has announced Samsung Exchange Facility across most of its IMS Smart Samsung authorised showrooms.

Customers can now get the best valuation on their old smartphones and exchange with a brand new Samsung smartphone with this facility. Interested customers can visit IMS Smart outlets and provide details of their old smartphone.

Best valuation of the old smartphone will be done by the company via a web portal after which customers are required to fill up a simple exchange form. Customers are then free to choose a brand new Samsung smartphone of their choice in exchange of their old Samsung smartphone, the company said in a statement.

For now the exchange facility will be available in following IMS Smart showrooms in Pako, Newroad; Royal Singhi Hotel Arcade, Kamaladi; Peoples Plaza, Khichapokhari; near Alka Hospital, Jawalakhel; Sherpa Mall, Durbarmarg and near Pipal Bot Chowk, Boudha. The company will gradually expand the facility to other locations in the near future.

