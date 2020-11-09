Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share: sources

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd once challenged Samsung’s top position in the global smartphone market, but the Chinese rival is in survival mode with U.S. restrictions choking off its supplies of chips used in smartphones and telecom equipment.
South Korean chip industry officials hope Joe Biden’s presidency will ease some of those restrictions, although they are far from certain as they also expect the incoming U.S. administration to maintain a tough stance on China.
Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January next year, whereas it previously launched its flagship S20 phone in early March this year, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the plan is not public.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
The South Korean company shipped 59% fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets in the United States in the second quarter compared to the previous model’s performance a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys. In contrast, Apple shipped 15% more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR.
Samsung, which lost its No.1 position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third thanks in part to the U.S. restrictions on Huawei.
A person at one major supplier of smartphone chips said Huawei’s stockpiles were expected to run out some time early next year.
Samsung, however, faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo, which are expected to take advantage of Huawei’s struggle to retain market share.
Apple also launched its iPhone series in October, about a month later than usual, stepping up competition.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7 A slight gain in the mid-week failed to prop up the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading week between November 1 and 5, causing the local bourse to record a drop of 0.58 per cent or 9.59 points. “While some short-term investors looked to capitalise on t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7 The price of precious metals surged in the trading week between November 1 and 6 as investors reaped the benefits of a lower US dollar in an uncertain environment, where markets are betting on a Biden win in the US presidential election. According to the price rate of Fed Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has carried out 30 sting operations in the current fiscal year. The various sting operations carried out by the CIAA led to the arrest of many civil servants up to the Joint Secretary level. The civil servants harassing serv Read More...
DHANGADHI: A person died while another sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Dogadakedar Rural Municipality-2 of Baitadi district on Saturday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Bir Bahadur Kunwar (33) and injured as the jeep dr Read More...
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday paid tribute to the women, particularly Black women, whose shoulders she stands on as she shatters barriers that have kept mostly white men entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. "Tonight I reflect on their Read More...
HAVANA: Hundreds of thousands of Cubans began evacuating their homes on Saturday as Tropical Storm Eta neared the Caribbean island’s southern coast, threatening torrential rain and flooding after killing dozens in Central America. The storm is expected to make landfall in central Cuba overnight, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,817 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 194,453. Of the total infections, 1,166 are females and 1,651 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,533 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,533 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total infections, 710 are females and 823 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...