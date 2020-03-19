SBL-Blue Cross pact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL) and Tripureshwor-based Blue Cross Hospital have reached an agreement, as per which the bank’s clients and staffers will be able to avail discounts while seeking medical services from the hospital.

As per the agreement, the bank’s staffers will be able to avail up to 12 per cent discount while paying their medical bills at the hospital using the bank’s credit or debit card. The bank’s clients, meanwhile, will be able to get up to 10 per cent discount by using their SBL cards to pay for the medical services at Blue Cross, as per a media release.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook