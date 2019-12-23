SBL opens branch

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL) formally inaugurated its branch located in Murali Chowk of Birgunj on Sunday.

The branch was jointly inaugurated by Suresh Shiwakoti, acting director of the Birgunj office of Nepal Rastra Bank and Rajesh Kumar Kedia, director of SBL.

The branch had earlier been opened on March 24 and had been providing regular banking services.

SBL at present has a network of 175 branches including four extension counters, 101 branchless banking points, 195 ATMs and over 1,600 POS machines.

