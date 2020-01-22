SBL’s CSR initiative

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL), as part of its corporate social responsibility, provided financial support of Rs 500,000 to Teach for Nepal.

The amount was handed over by the bank’s Chairperson Manoj Kumar Kedia to Teach of Nepal’s Chief Executive and co-founder Swastika Shrestha on Tuesday.

The amount will be utilised by the organisation to enhance the quality of education in different public schools of various rural districts, as per a media release.

Under the campaign, volunteer teachers of the organisation will teach mathematics, science and English subjects in selected public schools of some rural districts, which is expected to enhance the quality of education of students in the schools. — HNS

January 22, 2020

