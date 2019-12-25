SBL’s discount offers

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: On the occasion of its 17th anniversary, Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL) has announced special discount offer for its valued customers for 31 days from December 25 to January 24, as per a press statement.

The offers include up to 15 per cent or maximum of Rs 500 discount in purchasing items from Daraz online using SBL card; Rs 500 cash back in first two online purchase of minimum Rs 500; Rs 382 cash back in first two transactions of Rs 500 or more through point of sales (PoS) terminal; Rs 1,000 cash back in three transactions totalling Rs 15,000 in a month through PoS; and 20 per cent cash back in mobile top-up of up to Rs 500 using BankSmart.

The bank has been offering its services across the country through 176 branches, 101 branchless banking services, 195 ATMs and 1,600 PoS machines.

