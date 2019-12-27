SBL’s forex facility

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL), in partnership with Sasto Tickets, has initiated special foreign exchange facility for its clients.

Under this facility, the bank’s clients who purchase online air tickets through Sasto Tickets will be able to request for foreign currency through the same platform, as per a press statement.

The clients will then be able to collect the requested foreign currency — cash or card — from the bank’s branch that is most easily accessible to him or her.

The bank believes this facility will save the time of the clients as they will be able to easily collect the requested cash or card during the bank’s working hours.

The bank has been offering its services through 176 branches — including four extension counters, 101 branchless banking units, 197 ATMs and over 1,600 PoS machines all over the country.

