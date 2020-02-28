SBL’s new branches

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL) has commenced operation of its branches in Waling of Syangja district and Hattiban of Lalitpur district.

The new branches are in line with the bank’s objective to increase financial access to the general population.

With the new additions, the bank’s branch network has reached 182, including three extension counters.

The bank has also been providing its services through 101 branchless banking units, 204 automated teller machines and more than 1,600 pointof-sales terminals.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook