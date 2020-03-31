SCB commits $1bn

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has announced that it will commit $1 billion in financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against COVID-19, and those planning the switch into making products that are in high demand to fight the global pandemic.

Companies in scope include manufacturers and distributors in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare providers, among others, as per a press release.

A version of this article appears in print on March 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

