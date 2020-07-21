SCBN’s contribution

KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Bank Nepal (SCBN) has contributed $200,000 to UNICEF programmes in Nepal for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation is a part of Standard Chartered PLC’s $5 million pledge to support emergency relief activities by UNICEF that provide immediate protection and education of vulnerable children across 12 markets in Africa and South Asia, including Nepal, as per a media release.
Funding across these markets will focus on activities such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms and child protection measures, including alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19, training of social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children, among others.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
