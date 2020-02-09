Second annual ice climbing festival held

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 8

The second annual ice climbing festival concluded in Humde today, with winter thrill-seekers turning the Annapurnas into an absolute ice climbing Mecca.

The ice climbers, novice as well as professionals, celebrated the winter and growing sport of ice climbing along with skiing, hiking and archery during the festival.

“At 3,200 metres Humde became a winter playground for more than 40 adventurers — both locals and foreigners,” said Jill Wheatley on behalf of the Nepal Climbing Team.

The festival was organised by the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), co-organised and hosted by the Nepal Climbing Team (NCT), and promoted by Visit Nepal 2020 secretariat and Nepal Tourism Board.

The festival included a support team combining International Federation of Mountain Guide Association (IFMGA) leaders, along with aspiring NMA guides, as well as an alpine ski instructor.

“The goal of the festival is to promote ice climbing as part of winter adventure sport and tourism development in Nepal,” said Wheatley, adding, “Each day, participants were invited to choose an activity and with that appropriate level of instruction was made available with safety the utmost priority throughout the festival.”

All involved in the festival will start the trek towards Chame on Sunday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook