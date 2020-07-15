Second phase of repatriation to begin today

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 14

The government is starting the second phase of repatriation process of stranded Nepalis across the world from Wednesday.

After one month of the repatriation process, which started on June 10, the government had paused the process for a few days.

However, officials at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) informed that regular flights to evacuate troubled Nepalis abroad will resume from Wednesday. “We had paused the evacuation process of Nepalis abroad to review the repatriation process so far. We will resume regular flights to different destinations from Wednesday,” informed Suresh Acharya, joint secretary at MoCTCA.

The government concluded through its review that the repatriation process so far was impressive and focused on evacuating Nepalis abroad on priority basis.

The second phase of repatriation process will begin on Wednesday with six flights — two flights to Abu Dhabi, two flights to Kunming and one flight each to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 26,396 Nepalis stranded in 24 countries were evacuated in the first phase of the repatriation.

