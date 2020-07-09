KATHMANDU, JULY 8
A total of six repatriation flights were conducted today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 956 passengers were evacuated today from three foreign destinations. Of them, 150 Nepalis were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC). The national flag carrier also evacuated 148 passengers from Doha in Qatar, while Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 154 passengers from Doha.
Similarly, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 151 passengers from Malaysia, while Malindo Air evacuated 176 passengers from Malaysia. Qatar Airways repatriated 177 passengers from Qatar today.
The TIA management informed that six more repatriation flights will be conducted on Thursday. Of them, Himalaya Airlines will be repatriating passengers from China and UAE, while NAC will repatriate passengers from Malaysia and UAE. Likewise, Jazeera Airways and Air Arabia will be conducting repatriation flights from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, respectively.
Amid this, 13 domestic flights were also conducted today.
Summit Air conducted three flights today. Of them, two were for Simikot and one was for Lukla. Likewise, Simrik Heli also conducted three flights to Jumla, Sankhuwasabha and Gorkha. Tara Air and Yeti Air conducted one flight each to Lukla and Janakpur, respectively, while Manang Air conducted two flights to Syangboche and Terhathum.
Meanwhile, Air Dynasty conducted two flights to Syangja and Solukhumbu, while Kailash Heli conducted a chartered flight to Mustang.
