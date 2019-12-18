Solve-a-thon held

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A two-day Solve-athon, the first-of-its-kind, was organised by the World Bank and The Asia Foundation with support from UKAID at the Kathmandu University School of Management on December 14 and 15.

The event brought together data scientists, programmers, developers, researchers, and professionals with diverse backgrounds and provided them a platform to work collaboratively on data-driven projects to tackle developmental challenges, as per a press release.

After a public call for applications, the programme received over 100 entries (individual and team applications combined), which were then screened based on the applicant’s technical and subject matter expertise along with their willingness and potential to continue contributing to the data space.

A total of 55 participants and 14 mentors participated in the Solve-a-thon.

