Sony’s pocket-sized wearable air-conditioner out in the market

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Sony has begun the sales of its wearable air-conditioner to help fight heat in the sweltering days ahead.

This pocket-sized product called Reon Pocket — first revealed last summer with an intended release to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics — has finally hit the market.

The sleek device, placed alongside a special t-shirt that suspends it at the base of the neck, promises to bring comfort during the hot days. The device is reported to cool the wearer’s body by 13 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). It is activated and controlled via a smartphone app and supports Android and iOS functionality.

This wearable air-conditioner is said to work for two to four hours depending on the usage and will need two hours to be fully charged. It uses a USB-c.

It is priced roughly at $130 which converts to Rs 15,585 ($1 = NRs 119.89)

Sony has claimed that the device can even be used in the winter to help raise the wearer’s body temperature by roughly 8 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook