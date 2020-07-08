Sony’s pocket-sized wearable air-conditioner out in the market

KATHMANDU: Sony has begun the sales of its wearable air-conditioner to help fight heat in the sweltering days ahead.
This pocket-sized product called Reon Pocket — first revealed last summer with an intended release to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics — has finally hit the market.
The sleek device, placed alongside a special t-shirt that suspends it at the base of the neck, promises to bring comfort during the hot days. The device is reported to cool the wearer’s body by 13 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). It is activated and controlled via a smartphone app and supports Android and iOS functionality.
This wearable air-conditioner is said to work for two to four hours depending on the usage and will need two hours to be fully charged. It uses a USB-c.
It is priced roughly at $130 which converts to Rs 15,585 ($1 = NRs 119.89)
Sony has claimed that the device can even be used in the winter to help raise the wearer’s body temperature by roughly 8 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday honoured four sports journalists with sports journalism awards. Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar and Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya handed over appreciation letters along with Rs 50,000 each to Dhruba Kumar Tuladhar, Roshan Singh Raut, Keshav Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indiana man Vauhxx Booker claimed that he was attacked by a group of white people for tresspassing through a private property to get to Lake Monroe, on Saturday. The attackers threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of China to Nepal Hou Yanqi has reportedly met with senior NCP leader Jhalanath Khanal today. This is the second instance in three days wherein the Chinese envoy met with a senior ruling party leader as disputes within the NCP (NCP) are at an all time high. A close source to Read More...
KATHMANDU: In a series of one-to-one meetings held to iron out 'factional' differences, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)'s co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a one-to-one, yet again, on Tuesday, attempting to reach a consensus. The meeting held between the two cha Read More...
JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament has passed an emergency bill allowing the government to bypass it in making immediate decisions on combating a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus. Parliament voted early Tuesday to sidestep its own committees so that government decisions could go into immediate Read More...
KATHMANDU: A Harvard University doctor says the United States needs to issue a mandatory order in all 50 states to wear masks in public places to battle the spread of Covid-19 infection. Dr Ashish Jha, director of Harvard Global Health Institute, during an interview with NBC's Today, claimed that Read More...