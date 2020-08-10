Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: In a multi-country effort to save the many affected street food vendors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SAAG) has launched the campaign #savestreetfood in Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. SAAG, a think tank drawn from across South Asia, has an annual platform called ‘The Food For Thought Fest’, which is India’s only international gastronomy platform.

In an effort to save the immense contribution to local culture and flavour contributed by the millions of street food vendors across these countries, SAAG has brought this campaign together to form a charter for a way forward. The Nepal campaign will be headed by Shaguni Singh Sakya, executive director, Kathmandu Guest House, KGH Group.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

