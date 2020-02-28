Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Spinz Active Girl 2020 contest, which enthused and engaged over 10,000 students from 16 prestigious colleges in Kathmandu over the last month, culminated in a thrilling finale recently.

Niruta Shrestha from Texas International College was declared the winner of Spinz Active Girl for 2020. Priyanka Mandal from Himalayan White House International College bagged the title of runner-up, while Komal Dhakal from Subhashree College was declared the first runner-up. The winners were felicitated by former Miss Nepal World, Sadiccha Shrestha. The contest celebrates the free spirit and love for adventure of today’s woman — values that Spinz stands for, as per a press statement. Spinz is a leading brand in women’s grooming products in Nepal.

The contestants were evaluated on the basis of their active quotient and their enthusiastic outlook to life.

In a celebration of women achievers of Nepal who truly embody the spirit of Spinz, Asian Games 2019 winners were also felicitated — Nima Gharti Magar for wushu, Sangita Bashyal for taekwondo, Punam Shrestha for judo, Anu Adhikari for karate and Sanju Chaudhary for weightlifting.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook