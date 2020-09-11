Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10

Information and technology stakeholders have stressed on the need to improve monitoring of online content in the country.

During a virtual interaction organised by Society of Economic Journalists – Nepal (SEJON) today, stakeholders stated that there is a need of investment as well as monitoring of online contents that are being conveyed to the audience.

Bijay Kumar Roy, director of Nepal Telecommunications Authority, said that during the pandemic period online contents have played a role of conveying negative messages among public more than disseminating useful information.

“Due to the negative online contents, a few online portals have been shut down in association with Press Council while we have also implemented Cyber Directives to control online contents,” he said.

In lack of monitoring, online contents are creating havoc in the society.

In the name of freedom of expression, people are misusing the social media, he added.

Meanwhile, rural telecommunication expert Pawan Shakya highlighted the issue of limited connectivity and access to online content in rural areas.

Hence, now the focus has to be shifted towards rural areas, he said.

“Owing to the persistent digital divide in the country due to the lack of connectivity and online content, we must now invest in rural areas,” he added.

Talking about connectivity, Managing Director of Nepal Telecom, Dilli Ram Adhikari stressed on need of utilising the Rural Telecommunications Development Fund (RTDF) to ease connectivity in Karnali Province, hilly and mountainous regions. “Service providers tend to extend their services in easy to reach areas but for the remote areas the government should invest,” he said, adding, “RTDF has to be utilised for the purpose it was established for. There is no point in keeping this fund frozen.”

