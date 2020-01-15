StanChart organises interaction session

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 14

Standard Chartered Bank Nepal has organised an interaction session on Sustainable Finance, Environment and Social Risk Management (ESRM).

The session was presided by Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Chiranjibi Nepal, which had the chief executives and representatives of all major class A banks, Nepal Bankers’ Association and representatives from Independent Power Producers Association of Nepal (IPPAN) in attendance.

The session facilitated by Heath Gibson, director of environment and social risk management of Standard Chartered UK, primarily focused on the changing landscape of sustainability in international financing, as per a media release.

The agenda also encompassed an overview of environment and social (E&S) requirements when seeking international financing, sustainability bonds, Nepal E&S risks and sharing of local examples.

