Standard Chartered accelerates digitalisation globally

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12

This year, Standard Chartered Nepal has launched enhanced mobile banking app and enhanced internet banking platform for retail clients in the country.

Enhanced features include online payment of EMI in partnership with Fonepay (inter-bank), card management, personal details update and more in addition to existing services of utility bill payments, saving/fixed deposit management, among others. It also boasts of state-of-the-art online banking platform ‘Straight2Bank’ for end-to-end banking requirements of corporate clients, as per a media release.

“Digital transformation trends have been accelerated by the pandemic which has more than validated Standard Chartered Bank’s long-standing digitisation strategy,” Anirvan Ghosh Dastidar, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal said, speaking on the bank’s digital journey in Nepal. “Standard Chartered Nepal has recorded high levels of digital adoption in recent times and foresees that digital will lead the way as one of the mainstream banking channels moving forward. We expect digital services to be a key growth driver for our business in the coming years.”

Moreover, Standard Chartered has recently launched Mox, a virtual bank in Hong Kong, which provides its suite of retail banking services digitally through its app. Mox is also taking the lead in launching Asia’s first all-in-one numberless bank card, further enhancing privacy and security for customers, as per a media release.

In August, Standard Chartered partnered with Microsoft to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation through a cloud-first strategy.

Leveraging ‘Azure’ as a preferred cloud platform, the companies will also co-innovate in open banking and real-time payments to help unlock new banking experiences for clients.

In 2018, Standard Chartered partnered with Ant Financial to offer the world’s first blockchain-enabled wallet remittance service between Hong Kong and the Philippines. Subsequently, in September this year, the bank announced the successful completion of the first cross-border live transaction on Trusple, the newly launched digital international trade and financial service platform of AntChain (the blockchain-based technology solution of Ant Group).

