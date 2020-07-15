Standard Chartered’s contribution

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: In a humanitarian response against COVID-19 pandemic, Standard Chartered has donated Rs 17.5 million to Action Aid International-Nepal for the project ‘Enhanced access to prevention measures through basic livelihood and hygiene product support to vulnerable households of Nepal.

With this, the total contribution by the bank has reached Rs 35.3 million for dealing with COVID-19 crisis in Nepal, as per a media release.

It had earlier contributed Rs 11.6 million to Nepal government and Rs 5.8 million to NGO Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for relief activities.

The latest project aims to deliver a holistic response programme for the marginalised and vulnerable people in communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including prevention practices to combat the health issues, facilitating access to household COVID-19 prevention kits, PPE distribution and related activities.

