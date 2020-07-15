Standard Chartered’s contribution

KATHMANDU: In a humanitarian response against COVID-19 pandemic, Standard Chartered has donated Rs 17.5 million to Action Aid International-Nepal for the project ‘Enhanced access to prevention measures through basic livelihood and hygiene product support to vulnerable households of Nepal.
With this, the total contribution by the bank has reached Rs 35.3 million for dealing with COVID-19 crisis in Nepal, as per a media release.
It had earlier contributed Rs 11.6 million to Nepal government and Rs 5.8 million to NGO Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for relief activities.
The latest project aims to deliver a holistic response programme for the marginalised and vulnerable people in communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including prevention practices to combat the health issues, facilitating access to household COVID-19 prevention kits, PPE distribution and related activities.
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 13 While the monsoon brings worries for many people, it has brought cheers to the residents of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality in Saptari. According to Gulten Mandal of Hanumannagar Kankalini, hundreds of people gather at the Koshi Barrage on a daily basis to collect dri Read More...
NAWALPUR: Landslide triggered by incessant rain has obstructed the East-West Highway at Daunne in Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-2 of Nawalpur district since Tuesday morning. According to Nawalpur District Police Office, the landslide debris fell into Ghiu Khola near Bishwokarma temple thi Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 13 Nepal Transport Independent Labourer’s Organisation Gandaki Province Committee today drew the attention of the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Prithvi Subba Gurung, to the need to meet their demands for salaries, facilities, health care services and other concerns. The o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States has denied China's controversial claims to most of the South China Sea. Beijing has been accused of using intimidation to undermine the sovereign rights of Southeast Asian coastal states in the South China Sea to bully them out of offshore resources. The move is likel Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid prevailing border tensions between India and China, the fourth round of Lieutenant-General level talks commenced on Tuesday. According to Press Trust of India (PTI), the meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11:30 am is being held at Chushul, which falls on the Indian side of the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have met again today to further their discussions in an attempt to settle differences between party factions. The meeting, which has resumed after a gap of six days, is takin Read More...
At least 13,142,079 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 571,854 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...