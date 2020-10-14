Suman Pandey elected PATA’s secretary/treasurer

KATHMANDU: Suman Pandey, president of Explore Himalaya and the former chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013 to 2018), has been elected as the secretary/treasurer of PATA, the largest international tourism association.
Pandey from Nepal was voted in against Faeez Fadhilillah of Malaysia through an online voting conducted by PATA on October 12.
Hai Ho of Vietnam was elected vice-chairman in the same election against Sokhom Thok of Cambodia.
Soon Hwa Wong, present vice-chairman of the committee shall be serving as chairman of new executive committee, as per the constitution of PATA, according to a media release.
Pandey, who is also the CEO of Fishtail Air and director of Summit Air, Aloft Kathmandu Hotel and Chhaya Centre, is an acclaimed tourism professional with 30 years of experience in Nepali tourism. Notable for his innovative approach and diverse engagements with specialisation in the Himalayan adventure, he is accredited for his leadership role in various organisations including PATA Nepal Chapter as chairman, Nepal Tourism Board as executive board member, among others.
A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,556 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 115,358. Among the new cases, 2,139 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone. There are currently 35,915 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,795 people are sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported eighteen more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 663. On October 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The number of reported coronavirus infection cases are showing no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley as huge number of cases are being detected in the three districts on a daily basis. As many as 2129 cases were reported in the valley on Tuesday wherein 1746 infections had surfa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 115,358 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out whe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chief Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Chaudhary Hospital, Nagpur, Maharastra (India) Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary has launched Health Education and Tele-consultation on Osteoporosis (HEATCO) programme in India to increase awareness about osteoporosis, a disease of skeletal system ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: Explore Himalaya President and the former Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013- 2018), Suman Pandey has been elected the Secretary/Treasurer of PATA, the largest International Tourism Association. Pandey, who was representing Nepal, was voted in agains Read More...
Gavranovic double, Freuler strike for Swiss Werner, Havertz, Gnabry on target for Germans Draw leaves Germany a point off leaders Spain COLOGNE: Germany twice had to come from behind to earn a rollercoaster 3-3 draw against visitors Switzerland in an exciting Nations League group g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the Government of Nepal had been working with specified mission, objective, policies and action plans in the sector of disaster risk reduction and management. Addressing a virtual meeting organised to mark the International Day for Disast Read More...