Suman Pandey elected PATA’s secretary/treasurer

KATHMANDU: Suman Pandey, president of Explore Himalaya and the former chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013 to 2018), has been elected as the secretary/treasurer of PATA, the largest international tourism association.

Pandey from Nepal was voted in against Faeez Fadhilillah of Malaysia through an online voting conducted by PATA on October 12.

Hai Ho of Vietnam was elected vice-chairman in the same election against Sokhom Thok of Cambodia.

Soon Hwa Wong, present vice-chairman of the committee shall be serving as chairman of new executive committee, as per the constitution of PATA, according to a media release.

Pandey, who is also the CEO of Fishtail Air and director of Summit Air, Aloft Kathmandu Hotel and Chhaya Centre, is an acclaimed tourism professional with 30 years of experience in Nepali tourism. Notable for his innovative approach and diverse engagements with specialisation in the Himalayan adventure, he is accredited for his leadership role in various organisations including PATA Nepal Chapter as chairman, Nepal Tourism Board as executive board member, among others.

