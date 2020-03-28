Sunrise gives PPE

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sunrise Bank has handed over 65 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Maharajgunj-based Nepal Police Hospital as support to the medical professionals at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

Through this support, part of its corporate social activity, the bank hopes the doctors and other medical professionals will be better equipped to prevent and treat the COVID-19.

The PPE were handed over by Sunrise Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Janak Sharma Poudel to IGP Thakur Prasad Gyawali on Friday, as per a press statement.

A version of this article appears in print on March 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

