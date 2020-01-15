Sunrise cash back

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sunrise Bank has initiated a cash back scheme with an aim to promote digital payments.

The scheme that is coming into effect from Wednesday will be in place for three months.

Under the scheme, debit and credit cardholders of the bank who have not carried out online transactions or used point-of-sales (PoS) will be rewarded Rs 250 for transaction using PoS and Rs 250 for e-commerce, as per a press release.

Such cardholders will have to use their cards for PoS transaction or online purchase of at least Rs 500 twice in a month.

Also, the bank’s customers that use their cards for payment of Rs 15,000 or more in a month will receive Rs 1,000 cash back. Under this scheme, one cardholder can receive a maximum of Rs 3,500 cash back.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

